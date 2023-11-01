Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae named top Asian in foreign leagues

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Bayern Munich's South Korean defender Kim Min-jae has captured an award for the top Asian player in foreign competitions.

Kim was named the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian International Player of the Year at the AFC Annual Awards ceremony in Doha on Tuesday (local time).



view larger image In this Reuters photo, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich warms up before a Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim, who has split 2023 with Napoli in Italy and Bayern Munich in Germany, beat out Porto's Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi and Brighton & Hove Albion's Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Kim is the second South Korean to be so honored, following Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, a three-time recipient.

Earlier in the year, Kim helped Napoli win their first Italian Serie A league title in 33 years and was named the league's best defender for the 2022-2023 season.

Kim signed for Bayern Munich in July and has been a rock on the backline for the German champions. They are currently in second place in the Bundesliga with 23 points from seven wins and two draws. They have conceded the fewest goals in the league with seven, and they boast the largest goal difference in Germany at +27.

Kim was the only South Korean winner at the AFC Annual Awards, which returned after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 17, 2023, Kim Min-jae of South Korea controls the ball during a friendly match against Vietnam at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

