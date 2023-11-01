LG Electronics to provide in-vehicle infotainment system for Genesis cars

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Co. said Wednesday that it will provide its in-vehicle infotainment system for two models of Hyundai Motor Co.'s luxury brand Genesis.

The 2024 Genesis G80 and the new GV80 Coupe will be equipped with LG's webOS for Automotive platform, streaming a variety of content, including YouTube, from mobile or TV to the driver, front passenger and rear seats in real time, in accordance with driving safety regulations, according to LG.

The company said LG, Hyundai Motor Group and YouTube have joined hands in integrating a dedicated YouTube app into webOS for vehicles to create an optimized in-car viewing environment.

The webOS for Automotive program is LG's first in-vehicle infotainment software based on its web-centric smart TV platform, allowing the driver and passengers to enjoy content from YouTube and other streaming services in the car.

LG, South Korea's second-largest home appliances maker, has been expanding its business portfolio to business-to-business segments, including automotive electronics and air solutions businesses.



view larger image This photo provided by LG Electronics Co. shows a Genesis G80 vehicle equipped with LG's in-vehicle infotainment platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image Officials from Hyundai Motor Group, LG Electronics Co. and YouTube pose for a photo after discussing ways to enhance cooperation for an in-vehicle infotainment platform in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 31, 2023, in this photo provided by LG Electronics. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

