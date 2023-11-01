KT signs MOU for smart city project in Indonesia's new capital

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading mobile carrier KT Corp. said Wednesday it has signed an initial agreement with Indonesia's state-owned telecommunications network Telkom Indonesia to cooperate for a smart city project in the Southeast Asian country's new capital.

Under the memorandum of understanding, KT will share its cutting-edge technologies on quantum cryptography communication, cybersecurity and others with Telkom to build a smart city in Nusantara, which is planned to become Indonesia's new capital.

KT and Telkom will also discuss various business projects related to the envisioned smart city, including data centers, transportation, energy and artificial intelligence.

Indonesia is currently pushing to relocate its capital to Nusantara on Borneo Island from Jakarta on Java Island in a bid to foster economic activity throughout the country and ease pressures in the current capital, such as traffic congestion and climate change.

"Through this cooperation, we expect to provide various services applied with KT's advanced technologies not only in Indonesia's new capital but also in other smart city projects across the country," Moon Sung-uk, head of KT's global business unit, said.



view larger image Moon Sung-uk (L), head of KT Corp.'s global business unit, and Rizal Akbar (R), vice president of Telkom Indonesia, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at Telkom's headquarters in Jakarta to join hands for a smart city project in Indonesia in this photo provided by KT on Nov. 1, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

