S. Korea signs U.N. agreement on marine biological diversity

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has signed a U.N. agreement on promoting the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, joining the multilateral initiative to better protect the sea and marine ecosystem, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

South Korea became the 83rd signatory to the Agreement under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, upon the signing by Ambassador to the U.N. Hwang Joon-kook in New York on Tuesday (local time), the ministry said.

The treaty, finalized in March this year, aims to protect and conserve marine biodiversity by thoroughly implementing relevant provisions in the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and promoting international cooperation.

The treaty is the third implementing agreement under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Deep Seabed Implementation Agreement in 1994 and the High Seas Fisheries Agreement in 1995.



view larger image South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook signs the Agreement under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, on Oct. 31, 2023 (local time), in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)