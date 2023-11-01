Seoul shares up late Wed. morning on tech gains

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as investors picked up tech bargains while awaiting the results of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting slated for this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 12.80 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,290.79 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened markedly higher following a sharp fall in the previous session and had risen to over 1 percent during intraday trading, but some of the earlier gains were erased as major battery shares turned lower.

The Fed began a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday (local time), where it is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier said that more rate hikes are still possible to curb inflation.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.2 percent, and chip giant SK hynix surged 1.46 percent.

But leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.52 percent, and No. 1 steelmaker POSCO Holdings fell 0.49 percent.

LG Chem sank 1.48 percent, while Samsung SDI grew 0.82 percent.

Carmakers traded mixed, with top automaker Hyundai Motor inching down 0.12 percent and Kia advancing 0.65 percent.

Internet platform giant Naver added 0.16 percent, and Kakao went up 0.13 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,357.9 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.4 won from the previous session's close.

