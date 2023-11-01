Go to Contents
Hanmi Pharm Q3 net income up 93.5 pct to 60.5 bln won

14:18 November 01, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 60.5 billion won (US$44.6 million), up 93.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 57.5 billion won, up 22.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 6.6 percent to 364.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 6.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
