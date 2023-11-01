Hankook Tire & Technology Q3 net profit up 30.3 pct to 300.3 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 300.3 billion won (US$221.2 million), up 30.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 396.4 billion won, up 106 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.8 percent to 2.34 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 213.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

