Hyundai's Oct. sales rise 9.6 pct on strong demand for high-end models

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Wednesday its sales rose 9.6 percent last month from a year earlier helped by strong demand for high-end models.

Hyundai Motor sold 377,986 vehicles in October, up from 344,910 units a year earlier on increased sales of SUVs and its independent Genesis brand's models, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 5.9 percent to 64,328 units from 60,736 during the cited period, while overseas sales were up 10 percent to 313,658 from 284,174, the statement said.

Hyundai plans to focus on further improving its product mix by launching the upgraded GV80 SUV and the GV80 Coupe in global markets, while planning to introduce the high-performance Ioniq 5 N model next year following its domestic launch in September.

The N models are aimed at bringing full performance capability to daily driving.

From January to October, its sales rose 7.9 percent to 3,505,024 autos from 3,248,961 during the same period last year.

Domestic sales jumped 13 percent to 627,847 autos in the first 10 months from 557,571 units a year earlier. Its overseas sales were up 6.9 percent to 2,877,177 from 2,691,390 during the same period.

