GM Korea's Oct. sales jump 73 pct on strong exports

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Wednesday its sales jumped 73 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by strong exports.

GM Korea sold 46,269 vehicles in October, up from 26,811 units a year ago on increased shipments of recreational vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 9.8 percent on-year to 4,469 units last month from 4,070, while exports surged 84 percent to 41,800 from 22,741 over the cited period, it said.

From January to October, its sales soared 69 percent to 369,588 autos from 218,263 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales gained 0.6 percent to 33,525 in the first 10 months from 33,340 a year ago, while exports surged 82 percent to 336,063 from 184,923.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.

This file photo provided by GM Korea shows the face-lifted Trailblazer compact SUV displayed at the House of GM in southern Seoul.

