Renault Korea's Oct. sales plunge 70 pct on weak demand

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Wednesday its sales plunged 70 percent last month from a year earlier as demand for its models remained weak.

Renault Korea sold 5,745 vehicles in October, down from 19,258 units a year earlier due to sluggish demand at home and abroad, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plummeted 67 percent to 1,451 units from 4,338 during the same period, while exports dropped 71 percent on-year to 4,294 units from 14,920, it said.

From January to October, its sales fell 35 percent to 92,946 autos from 142,631 units in the same period last year.

Domestic sales plunged 58 percent to 18,579 units in the first 10 months from 43,825, while exports dropped 25 percent to 74,367 from 98,806 during the same period.

To revive sales, Renault Korea has said it will focus on gasoline hybrid models, while making preparations for the production of all-electric models.

Renault Korea currently sells one gasoline hybrid model, the hybrid electric version of the XM3 compact SUV. Its lineup also includes three gasoline-powered ones: the XM3, QM6 SUV and SM6 midsize sedan.

Renault Korea said it plans to add a midsized gasoline hybrid SUV model to the lineup in the second half of next year under its Aurora 1 project.

This undated file photo provided by Renault Korea Motors shows XM3 SUVs lined up for export at the carmaker's sole plant in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

