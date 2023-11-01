Go to Contents
URGENT
close
SECTIONS
Home
Close
LANGUAGE
ENGLISH
한국어
中文
日本語
عربي
Español
Français
All News
National
Politics
Diplomacy
Defense
National
North Korea
Economy/Finance
Economy
Finance
Health
BIZ
Latest News
On the Record: Executive Interviews
M&As/Investment
Corporate Newsroom
Earnings
Startups
Focus/Feature
Stocks
Culture/K-pop
Entertainment
Movies
K-pop
Arts/Culture
Sports
Features
Interviews
Images
K-wave
General
North Korea
Graphics
Videos
Top News
Most Viewed
Saved (10)
Type Size
Example Type Sizing
A
A
RSS
Weather
Mobile Service
About Yonhap
Yonhap News Privacy
SEARCH
Home
Close
Delete
SEARCH
DETAILED SEARCH
Range
All
Title
Contents
Order by
Newest
Relevant
Periods
Entire period
1 year
1 month
1 week
Custom
~
* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.
Recommended
#Yoon
All Menu
Yonhap News Agency
Search
All Menu
SHARE
LIKE
SAVE
Yoon vows to allocate gov't budget for child care services
16:56 November 01, 2023
LIKE
SAVE