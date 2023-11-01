The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Deputy nat'l security adviser visits U.S. for cyber security meetings

SEOUL -- Deputy National Security Adviser In Seong-hwan is currently visiting Washington to attend a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on cyber security, the presidential office said Wednesday.

In arrived in the U.S. capital on Sunday at the invitation of the White House National Security Council, and will attend a series of meetings through Friday, including a trilateral meeting with Anne Neuberger, U.S. deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, and Keiichi Ichikawa, deputy head of Japan's National Security Secretariat.



Arrest warrant sought for knife attacker in front of defense ministry compound

SEOUL -- Police have sought a court warrant to formally arrest a 77-year-old man who stabbed two police officers guarding the defense ministry compound that houses the presidential office, officials said Wednesday.

The man, identified by his family name Park, was apprehended early Tuesday afternoon right after stabbing one police officer in the abdomen and another in his left arm in front of the compound in Seoul's Yongsan district. The wounds were not life-threatening.



KBO to allow teams to sign temporary replacement foreign players starting in '24

SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball league announced Wednesday it will allow clubs to acquire temporary replacement foreign players midseason, beginning in 2024.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said under the new rule, approved by its board of directors, teams will have two choices when their incumbent foreign players suffer an injury that requires at least six weeks of treatment.



Yoon defends gov't's belt-tightening policy in town hall meeting

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol defended his government's belt-tightening measures as a way to protect ordinary citizens from runaway inflation as he held a town hall meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.

Yoon met with a group of around 60 citizens, including housewives, office workers and small business owners, to talk about public livelihood issues at a book cafe in Seoul's Mapo Ward. The gathering doubled as the 21st session of the emergency economic and public livelihood meeting led by Yoon.



U.S. ambassador expresses support for Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas

SEOUL -- The U.S. ambassador to South Korea expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas on Wednesday, denouncing the militant group as "amongst the worst violators of human rights."

Ambassador Philip Goldberg made the remark at a concert in Seoul organized by the Israeli Embassy to call for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages without any preconditions.



(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office

SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea next week to discuss the alliance, North Korea and other issues, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, his first trip to Seoul since the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol came into office.

Blinken will begin a two-day trip to Seoul on Wednesday after attending a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo. The trip comes ahead of a highly anticipated summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Gov't pledges 'indefinite' crackdown on home rental scams

SEOUL -- The government on Wednesday pledged all-out efforts to sternly crack down on the growing home rental scams in an indefinite manner.

The announcement was made jointly by the justice and land ministries and the national police agency as the government's special nationwide crackdown on rental frauds, which commenced in July, is set to come to an end at the year-end.



(LEAD) Seoul shares rebound on dip-buying amid Fed meeting

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Wednesday after falling to the lowest point since January in the previous session, as investors hunted bargains amid the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The local currency fell against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 23.57 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 2,301.56.



Yoon vows to allocate gov't budget for child care services

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged Wednesday to allocate government budget resources into child care services to support women in maintaining their careers.

Yoon made the remarks during an event to celebrate women's leadership in southern Seoul, emphasizing the importance of women playing more active and prominent roles in society.



