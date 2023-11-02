SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 2.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon sticks to fiscal austerity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Exports rise for 1st time in 13 months in October (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't considers easing 52-hour workweek for some workplaces with fewer than 300 employees (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't cuts budgets, starting with Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Spy agency suspects NK leader of attempting to support Palestine (Segye Times)

-- Yoon holds meeting on people's livelihood issues outside of presidential office (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows to rein in monopolistic practices by commercial banks, Kakao taxis (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party floats idea of enlarging Seoul despite its pledge to pursue balanced regional development (Hankyoreh)

-- PPP innovation chief says nominating prosecutors to strongholds in southern regions 'unimaginable' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Jeonse' scammers still lure victims (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Education of AI professionals key to national fate (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Fear and loathing as Seoul combats bedbug menace (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea (Korea Herald)

-- PPP's plan to enlarge Seoul sparks debate ahead of general election (Korea Times)

(END)