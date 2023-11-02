SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon sticks to fiscal austerity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Exports rise for 1st time in 13 months in October (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't considers easing 52-hour workweek for some workplaces with fewer than 300 employees (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't cuts budgets, starting with Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Spy agency suspects NK leader of attempting to support Palestine (Segye Times)
-- Yoon holds meeting on people's livelihood issues outside of presidential office (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to rein in monopolistic practices by commercial banks, Kakao taxis (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party floats idea of enlarging Seoul despite its pledge to pursue balanced regional development (Hankyoreh)
-- PPP innovation chief says nominating prosecutors to strongholds in southern regions 'unimaginable' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse' scammers still lure victims (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Education of AI professionals key to national fate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Fear and loathing as Seoul combats bedbug menace (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea (Korea Herald)
-- PPP's plan to enlarge Seoul sparks debate ahead of general election (Korea Times)
