(2nd LD) Asiana Airlines approves sale of cargo biz to win EU approval for Korean Air's takeover

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The board of Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest air carrier, on Thursday approved a plan to sell the company's cargo business, as Korean Air Co. seeks to win antitrust approval from European Union regulators for its takeover of the rival.

Asiana said in a regulatory filing that the company's board approved the cargo business sale plan, noting it as a part of remedial measures for Korean Air to be submitted to the European Commission (EC) to win approval for the merger.

The decision came three days after the board of directors failed to reach a conclusion amid disagreements over the sell-off of the business division.

Thursday's decision was reached in a 3-1 vote, with one abstention, among Asiana's five-member board of directors. The board originally had six directors but one of two internal members, who was reportedly against the cargo division sale, had resigned.

The EC has raised concerns that Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana may restrict competition in the markets for passenger and cargo air transport services between the EU and South Korea.

A rejection of the cargo division sale could have potentially dampened the prospects of the merger deal, which has been pursued for the past three years.

Korean Air is soon expected to submit formal remedies to the EC. It will include Asiana's approved cargo business sale plan and divesting of landing slots for four European cities.

Even if the board decides to approve the cargo business sale, an immediate approval of the merger by the EC is not guaranteed, but the chances of obtaining a conditional approval are expected to increase.

Korean Air has received approval in 11 countries, including Britain, Australia and Singapore, but has yet to receive approval from three key markets: the EU, the United States and Japan.

Despite Asiana's cargo business sale decision, Korean Air still faces an uphill battle in completing the merger deal, as the U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly considering suing to block the deal due to competition reasons in the U.S. market.



