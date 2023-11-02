(LEAD) Hybe Q3 net income rises 5.9 pct on robust concert showing, album sales

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; ADDS more details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. said Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose nearly 6 percent from a year ago, amid continued strong concerts showing and album sales.
The K-pop entertainment powerhouse logged its third-quarter net profit of 98.6 billion won (US$73.3 million), up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
The company posted 72.7 billion won in operating profit for the three months ending in September, compared with 60.6 billion won a year ago, with sales growing 20.7 percent to 537.9 billion won.
Albums and concerts ticket revenue rose 104.4 percent and 83.9 percent on-year, respectively.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 65.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
