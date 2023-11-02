(2nd LD) Hybe Q3 net income rises 5.9 pct on robust concert showing, album sales

(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout, photos)

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co., the company behind K-pop icon BTS, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose nearly 6 percent from a year ago, amid continued strong concerts showing and album sales.

The K-pop entertainment powerhouse logged its third-quarter net profit of 98.6 billion won (US$73.3 million), up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

The company posted 72.7 billion won in operating profit for the three months ending in September, a record high for a third quarter for the company, compared with 60.6 billion won a year ago, with sales growing 20.7 percent to 537.9 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 65.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.



view larger image This file photo taken on Sept. 27, 2023, shows the headquarters of Hybe Co. in Yongsan, Seoul. (Yonhap)

Hybe said revenue with direct artists involvement grew significantly year over year, thanks to the success of the albums by BTS' V, Seventeen, NewJeans and Tomorrow X Together, as well as the world tours by its acts.

In the July-September period, albums and concert ticket revenue rose 104.4 percent and 83.9 percent on-year to reach 264.1 billion won and 86.9 billion won, respectively.

V's first solo album, "Layover," sold 2.1 million copies in the first week of its release on Sept. 8.

The strong bottom line is not only due to physical album sales, but also thanks to the increase in music streaming revenue, Hybe said during an earnings call, adding the global music streaming market has been growing at an annual rate of 20 percent on average for the past five years as "streaming is the most preferred method to listen to music."

Hype's streaming revenue for the first three quarters of this year grew 51 percent year over year, it said.

All seven BTS members have recently finished their contract renewals with their agency, BigHit Music.

Hybe, the parent company for BigHit, said the contract renewals enable it to "prepare for a much-anticipated comeback of BTS in 2025."

The company said it will "carry out a special project to celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,' which is the most meaningful album for both BTS and the Army" and release a documentary film, titled "BTS Monument: Beyond the Star," showing the band's concerts and interview clips over the past nine years and their future plans, on Disney+ in December.

Hybe said it will "continue to offer diverse content related to BTS for their fans while BTS members are not able to appear as a group."



view larger image BTS member V is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

