Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the 2020 Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" will appear before police this week for the second round of questioning over suspected drug use, officials said Thursday.

Lee, 48, is scheduled to undergo another round of questioning at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Saturday, following the first conducted the previous Saturday.

Lee has been accused of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year.

The police learned about Lee's suspected drug use during an investigation prompted by a tipoff about illegal drug circulation in Gangnam nightclubs and have since booked 10 people, including Lee and G-Dragon, a member of K-pop band BIGBANG, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong.

During the previous questioning, Lee tested negative in instant reagent drug testing, but the police sent Lee's urine and hair samples to the National Forensic Service for accurate testing results. The lab-based drug testing is expected to take around a month.

In the upcoming session, police plan to grill Lee about drug charges, though it remains uncertain whether the actor would provide explanations regarding the charges.

In the initial questioning, Lee declined to address the drug charges and the session was terminated in about an hour.

Police will review seeking an arrest warrant against Lee if he continues to deny all his charges.

Last Saturday, Lee apologized to the public for his "involvement in such a dishonorable affair" and pledged to cooperate with the investigation in an "honest" manner.

Lee's lawyer has said that last week's investigation was scheduled solely for an instant drug test, and Lee intends to provide all his explanations during future questionings.



view larger image Actor Lee Sun-kyun (C) speaks to reporters after undergoing a probe at the Incheon Nonhyeon police station in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, on Oct. 28, 2023, on suspicions of drug use. (Yonhap)

