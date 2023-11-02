Warmest November temperatures recorded nationwide

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans on Thursday greeted the warmest November morning on record, the state weather agency said, amid unseasonably high temperatures in recent days.

In Seoul, the lowest temperature of the day, measured at 4:04 a.m. in a central location of the city, was 18.9 C, the highest daily minimum temperature for November since recordkeeping began in 1907, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The previous record for the highest daily minimum temperature for November in Seoul was set just one day ago.

The record high November temperatures were also observed in many other parts of the country.

In the east coastal city of Gangneung, the lowest daily temperature was 20 C on Thursday.

The KMA said the unusually warm November temperatures across the country have been caused by the sustained influx of hot southwesterly winds. The highest temperatures during the day are forecast to range from 22 C to 28 C nationwide, a level usually witnessed in mid-September, the agency added.



view larger image People enjoy a walk in a park in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

