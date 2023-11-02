(LEAD) Warmest November temperatures recorded nationwide

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with latest details; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Most parts of South Korea experienced the warmest November temperatures on record Thursday, as unseasonably mild weather drove up the mercury to over 30 C in the southeastern city of Gimhae.

In Seoul, the day's highest temperature, measured at 3:24 p.m. in a central location of the city, was 25.9 C, the highest daily temperature for November since recordkeeping began in 1907, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The previous record for the highest daily temperature for November was 25.9 C measured in Seoul on Nov. 5, 2011. In official weather recordkeeping, a temperature record measured more recently holds the top position.

Record-high November temperatures were also observed in many other parts of the country.

Temperatures in Gimhae rose to 30.7 C at 2:24 p.m.

In the central city of Daejeon, the daily high reached 26.3 C, renewing its previous record set in November of 2011. In the southern city of Daegu, the temperature went up to 27 C, the highest since November of 1979 while the east coast city of Gangneung saw the temperature go as high as 29.1 C.

A daily high of 29.4 C was record in the southern city of Gyeongju.

The KMA said the unusually warm November temperatures across the country have been caused by the sustained influx of hot southwesterly winds. The highest temperatures during the day had been forecast to range from 22 C to 28 C nationwide, a level usually witnessed in mid-September, the agency added.

On Thursday morning, Seoul also recorded the highest ever daily low for November at 18.9 C, measured at 4:04 a.m., renewing the previous record set on Wednesday.

The weather agency predicted temperatures may begin to trend southward after Thursday. After experiencing rain from Saturday to Monday, South Korea is expected to see sharp drops in temperatures, along with strong winds, the weather agency said.



