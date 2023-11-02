(LEAD) S. Korea, Australia hold joint maritime drills in East Sea

(ATTN: REPLACES, ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Australia have been conducting a bilateral maritime exercise in the East Sea to enhance their joint operational capabilities and interoperability, Seoul's Navy said Thursday.

The naval exercise began Tuesday for a four-day run in waters off Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, involving six South Korean Navy vessels, maritime surveillance helicopters and military helicopters.



view larger image The Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Toowoomba Anzac-class frigate takes part in a joint naval exercise with South Korean warships in waters off the eastern port city of Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by South Korea's Navy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Australia mobilized Anzac-class frigate Toowoomba, a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft for the biennial exercise, the ninth of its kind.

"Both militaries aim to strengthen their combined operational capabilities and interoperability through anti-submarine warfare, air defense, maritime interdiction, tactical maneuvers and naval live-fire drills during this training," the Navy said in a release.



view larger image South Korean and Australian troops take part in a combined maritime interdiction exercise aboard a vessel in waters off the eastern port city of Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by South Korea's Navy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)