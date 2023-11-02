S. Korea, Hong Kong to boost cooperation on fight against drug, financial crimes

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Customs agencies of South Korea and Hong Kong have agreed to enhance cooperation on their responses to drug trafficking and financial crimes, officials said Thursday.

Commissioner of the Korea Customs Service (KCS) Ko Kwang-hyo met with his counterpart from Hong Kong, Louise Ho Pui-shan, in Seoul on Wednesday and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the joint crackdown on international financial crimes and drug trafficking, according to the agency.

The MOU calls for strengthening information exchanges and joint probes into foreign exchange and financial crimes, such as money laundering through virtual assets.

The two sides also shared their policy measures on drug smuggling and agreed to work more closely on the matter, the agency said.

"South Korea also proposed stronger cooperation on ways to tackle the violation of intellectual property rights via online transactions, which is expected to help create favorable business circumstances and promote bilateral trade," the KCS said in a release.

South Korea has seen a surge in drug smuggling recently, with the amount of drugs seized jumping around 30 percent on-year to 493 kilograms during the first nine months of this year, government data showed.



view larger image This photo, provided by the Korea Customs Service on Nov. 2, 2023, shows its chief, Ko Kwang-hyo, shaking hands with his counterpart from Hong Kong, Louise Ho Pui-shan, in Seoul on Nov. 1 after signing a memorandum of understanding on the joint crackdown on international financial crimes and drugs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

