BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer

14:09 November 02, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- BTS' Jungkook is set to make a solo appearance in U.S. talk shows to promote his solo album, "Golden," BigHit Music said Thursday.

The BTS breakout star will visit Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Tuesday and the Citi Concert Series on "Today" on Wednesday, both U.S. time, as a guest as well as a performer.

The last time Jungkook appeared on the "Tonight Show" and "Today" was July 2021 and September 2020, respectively, as a member of the K-pop septet.

Jungkook is set to release his debut studio album at 1 p.m. Friday (local time).

view larger image The image provided by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 2, 2023, shows BTS member Jungkook. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The image provided by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 2, 2023, shows BTS member Jungkook. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

