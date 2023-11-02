BGF Retail Q3 net profit up 1 pct to 70 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 70 billion won (US$52.1 million), up 1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 87 billion won, down 4.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to 2.2 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

