In closer he trusts: Dinos manager sticking with veteran pitcher despite adventurous times

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Whenever NC Dinos closer Lee Yong-chan has taken the mound during the ongoing Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason, he has sent his team and fans through a roller coaster ride.

The 34-year-old right-hander has been walking the tightrope the past couple of weeks, giving up late runs and putting multiple runners on base before wiggling his way out of jams. In Game 1 of the current series against the KT Wiz on Monday, Lee gave up a grand slam in the ninth inning, though the Dinos still won 9-5. Then in Game 2, Lee, trying to protect a 3-2 lead, loaded the bases in the bottom ninth. A spectacular diving grab by shortstop Kim Ju-won bailed out Lee, who walked away with the save.



view larger image NC Dinos closer Lee Yong-chan reacts after giving up a hit to Park Byung-ho of the KT Wiz during the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

But through those ups and downs, Dinos manager Kang In-kwon has never lost faith in his closer.

"Honestly, we don't have any clear-cut option to close out games other than Lee Yong-chan," Kang told reporters Thursday in his media scrum before Game 3 versus the Wiz at Changwon NC Park. "If Lee experiences any physical issues, then we will ask our relievers to go a little longer than usual."

Kang said the team's in-house tracking data revealed no particular issues with Lee's stuff.

"Whether it's the velocity or movement of his pitches, we haven't identified any problems," Kang said. "I think he has lost a bit of confidence because he has had some bad results of late. Or perhaps the other teams have picked up something with his delivery. Our analysts have been looking into that possibility."

Lee has mostly been a two-pitch pitcher in his career: fastball and forkball. Kang said Lee may have been relying too much on the forkball and he has asked the pitcher to expand his repertoire.

"I think he'd have to start throwing his fastballs a bit more often," Kang said. "We've been telling him to try other pitches more, but it's much easier said than done from his perspective."



view larger image NC Dinos manager Kang In-kwon (C) bumps fists with a player after a 9-5 win over the KT Wiz in Game 1 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

On Thursday, the Dinos will play in their seventh postseason game since Oct. 19. Kang acknowledged the grind has taken a big mental toll on his team but his players looked a bit more energized after a day off Wednesday.

To that end, right fielder Park Kun-woo will be the designated hitter (DH) Thursday, while the regular DH, Son Ah-seop, will take Park's place in right.

Park has been dealing with some flu-like symptoms, while also playing through some lower back and knee issues.



view larger image NC Dinos closer Lee Yong-chan pitches against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

