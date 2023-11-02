BTS' Jungkook seeks to become versatile artist, hints at 'best' performance ever for 'Golden'

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS raised expectations Thursday for his first solo album, "Golden," by saying he is ready to show his "best" performance ever.

The BTS breakout star is set to release his debut studio album at 1 p.m. Friday (local time), with the lead single, "Standing Next to You," and 10 other songs.

"'Standing Next to You' sends out a message that I will always be with you whatever happens," he said in a pre-taped video interview released one day prior to the album release.

"I think I can show you my best-ever performance for the song. I prepared really hard and I am confident. I can't wait to perform the song," he said.



view larger image BTS' Jungkook is shown in this photo provided by BigHit Music on Nov. 2, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jungkook said he wants to become "a versatile artist who can perform a variety of songs from different music genres."

For his debut solo album, he was offered "so many songs," he said, adding he picked the 11 songs, all in English, very carefully, after listening to every song and picturing himself performing them on stage.

Recording the English songs was "very hard," but they "turned out very well," he said.

"I think all the experiences of the journey from when I was called the golden maknae (youngest) of Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) to now when I have my solo album coming out made me who I am. I wanted to put what shows who I am now the very best into the album," he said.

