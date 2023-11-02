Go to Contents
5 S. Koreans from Gaza arrived in Egypt via Rafah border: ministry

19:03 November 02, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean family living in Gaza crossed into Egypt through the Rafah border Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Media reports earlier said, quoting authorities from Gaza, that around 600 foreign nationals, including South Koreans, were allowed to leave through the Rafah border Thursday, the second such departure since the border opened up to foreigners and aid workers Wednesday for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war.

The family, consisting of five members, arrived in Egypt after crossing the Rafah border at around 11:15 a.m. (local time), the ministry said.

This AFP photo shows foreign passport holders and Palestinians with dual citizenship walking to leave Gaza into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 1, 2023 (local time). (Yonhap)

This AFP photo shows foreign passport holders and Palestinians with dual citizenship walking to leave Gaza into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 1, 2023 (local time). (Yonhap)

