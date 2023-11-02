(LEAD) 5 S. Koreans from Gaza arrived in Egypt via Rafah border: ministry

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean family living in Gaza crossed into Egypt through the Rafah border Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Media reports earlier said, quoting authorities from Gaza, that around 600 foreign nationals, including South Koreans, were allowed to leave through the Rafah border Thursday, the second such departure since the border opened up to foreigners and aid workers Wednesday for the first time since the armed conflict between Israel and the Islamic militant Hamas group.

"All South Koreans living in the Gaza Strip -- a family of five members -- arrived in Egypt after crossing the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza at around 11:15 a.m. (local time)," the ministry said in a text message to reporters.

The ministry said it has sent the consul of the South Korean embassy in Egypt to the Rafah border and is providing consular assistance to the family, including accommodation and medical checkups.

The South Korean government has maintained close communication with the family to ensure their safety since the Israel-Hamas armed conflict and made various diplomatic efforts to help the family cross the border at the earliest date, the ministry added.



view larger image This AFP photo shows foreign passport holders and Palestinians with dual citizenship walking to leave Gaza into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 1, 2023 (local time). (Yonhap)

