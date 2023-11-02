(LEAD) Wiz defeat Dinos to stave off elimination in KBO postseason

(ATTN: ADDS details, comments, photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz shut down the NC Dinos 3-0 on the road Thursday to stay alive in their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series, behind an outstanding start by Ko Young-pyo and two home runs from a lineup that woke up just in time.



view larger image Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the NC Dinos during Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Bae Jung-dae smacked a two-run home run in the second inning, and Moon Sang-chul added a solo shot in the seventh to back Ko, who pitched six scoreless innings and gave up just three hits at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern town of Changwon. The Wiz cut their deficit of two games to one in the best-of-five second round.

"Ko Young-pyo pitched a great game, and we were able to grab the early momentum," Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul said. "Bae Jung-dae's home run was a shot in the arm for us, after we missed our chance in the first inning. Then Moon Sang-chul's homer was huge. It gave our young relievers a bit more breathing room."

The loss snapped the Dinos' six-game winning streak this postseason, and their nine-game run dating to their previous postseason appearance in 2020.



view larger image KT Wiz starter Ko Young-pyo celebrates after retiring the side against the NC Dinos in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 2 in the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

The best-of-five showdown will stay in Changwon for Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

"We weren't going to win every game anyway, so we have to forget about this game and get ready for tomorrow," Dinos manager Kang In-kwon said. "Overall, our pitchers did a fine job, despite the two homers. But we couldn't cash in with runners aboard. We made things tough on ourselves because we couldn't hit Ko Young-pyo."

In KBO postseason history, only two clubs have rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the second round: 1996 Hyundai Unicorns and 2009 SK Wyverns.

The winner of this series will advance to the Korean Series, which begins Tuesday in Seoul. The LG Twins, after posting the best record in the regular season, are waiting there, after earning a bye to the championship round.



view larger image Moon Sang-chul of the KT Wiz hits a solo home run against the NC Dinos during Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Wiz wasted a golden opportunity to score in the top of the first inning, when the first two batters hit singles off Dinos starter Tanner Tully, with the meat of the order coming up.

But with men at the corners, Anthony Alford and Park Byung-ho struck out. Jang Sung-woo then hit a harmless fly to center to let Tully off the hook.

The Wiz solved Tully in the second inning. After Cho Yong-ho's one-out single, Bae Jung-dae launched a two-run homer to left field, giving the Wiz their first lead of the series at 2-0. It was Bae's second dinger of this series.

Though Tully mostly settled down afterward, his teammates provided him with no run support. Ko kept them off balance all game with basically two pitches -- changeup and fastball -- and held them to only two singles through five innings.



view larger image KT Wiz players celebrate their 3-0 win over the NC Dinos in Game 3 in the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Dinos' potential rally amounted to nothing in the bottom sixth. After Kim Ju-won's leadoff single, Son Ah-seop struck out. Then with Park Min-woo at the plate, Kim was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Park worked a walk to keep the inning going, but then Park Kun-woo went down swinging on the latest of Ko's beguiling changeups.

The missed opportunity haunted the Dinos right away, as the Wiz extended their lead to 3-0 on a solo home run by Moon Sang-chul.



view larger image KT Wiz closer Kim Jae-yoon pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 3 in the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Moon tattooed a 3-2 slider from new pitcher Kim Young-kyu for his second homer of the series, joining Bae in the multihomer club with that knockout blow.

Ko was gone after six innings, and three relievers combined for three innings of two-hit ball to slam the door shut.

The Dinos' bats have suddenly gone cold after exploding for 13 hits and nine runs in Monday's Game 1. They have now been held scoreless since the fourth inning of Game 2.



view larger image KT Wiz third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun makes a throw to first base during Game 3 in the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason against the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)