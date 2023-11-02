Sidearm pitcher saves team's season with stellar outing on son's birthday

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz starter Ko Young-pyo celebrated his son's first birthday Thursday the only way a baseball pitcher can: with a victory on the mound.

Ko tossed six shutout innings to help the Wiz past the NC Dinos 3-0 in Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason. This was the Wiz's first win of this series after losing the two previous games. They can send the series back home in Suwon, just south of Seoul, with another win in Game 4 on Friday.



view larger image KT Wiz starter Ko Young-pyo pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ko, who gave up only three singles, lived up to his billing as an extreme groundball pitcher. With Ko's deadly mix of changeups and fastballs, worms on the field at Changwon NC Park stood no chance on this night.

Of the 18 outs Ko recorded, 10 came via groundouts, against three flyouts. Ko struck out five batters while walking two.

Ko set the tone of the game by striking out the first two batters he faced, with Son Ah-seop and Park Min-woo both fanning on changeups.



view larger image KT Wiz starter Ko Young-pyo celebrates after retiring the side against the NC Dinos in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 2 in the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ko pitched around a one-out walk in the second and then a two-out single in the third.

After giving up a leadoff single in the fifth, Ko got a fielder's choice grounder for the first out. He then induced Kim Hyung-jun -- who turned 24 on Thursday -- to an inning-ending, 5-4-3 double play.

The Dinos shot themselves in the foot against Ko in the sixth.

Kim Ju-won began the proceedings with a single but was caught trying to steal second. Son struck out swinging for the second time in the game. After Park Min-woo drew a walk, Park Kun-woo fanned on a changeup -- the final out by Ko.

Ko threw 105 pitches -- 47 changeups, 44 fastballs, 13 curveballs and one slider. His fastball only touched 138 kilometers per hour, but the Dinos hitters still had trouble with their timing on those pitches because of Ko's changeups

Ko's son, Cha-min, was born on Nov. 2, 2022. Ko and the Wiz were out of the postseason by then, and Ko was there for the birth of his first child.



view larger image KT Wiz starter Ko Young-pyo pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

But a year later, the 32-year-old father had a rather urgent piece of business: saving the Wiz's season after the team dropped the first two games of the best-of-five postseason battle against the NC Dinos.

Cha-min is too young to understand what his father does for a living. But once he grows older and learns of his father's accomplishment on the day he turned one, Cha-min will feel very proud -- and also understand why his dad couldn't be around for the celebration.



view larger image KT Wiz starter Ko Young-pyo pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)