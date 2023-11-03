Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Naver Q3 net profit up 53.8 pct to 356.2 bln won

07:41 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 356.2 billion won (US$265.2 million), up 53.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 380.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 330.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.9 percent to 2.44 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 286.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK