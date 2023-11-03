Go to Contents
(LEAD) About 70 pct of cattle receive shots against lumpy skin disease

14:36 November 03, 2023

(ATTN: ADDS details in para 4)

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- About 70 percent of cattle nationwide have received vaccines for lumpy skin disease, officials said Friday.

As of Thursday, some 2.8 million out of 4 million cattle nationwide, or 68.8 percent of the total, had received vaccine shots, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

South Korea plans to complete the vaccination program by next Friday, although authorities anticipate additional infections down the road as it takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.

So far, South Korea has confirmed 76 cases of the disease, including one from Friday.

The disease, which does not affect humans, is highly infectious, causing skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death.

view larger image Officials administer vaccine shots to cattle at a farm in Gyeongsan, 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

