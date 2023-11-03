Go to Contents
SK Innovation Q3 net profit up 316.5 pct to 729.6 bln won

09:30 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 729.6 billion won (US$546.4 million), up 316.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.56 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 704 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 12.6 percent to 19.88 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 580.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
