BTS' Jungkook to release 1st solo album 'Golden'

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop juggernaut BTS will put out his first solo album "Golden," composed of all English tracks aimed at the global music market, on Friday.

BigHit Music, his agency, said the upcoming album captures Jungkook's journey from being the youngest member of BTS to evolving into a global solo pop sensation.

He participated in the entire production process of the album, hand-picking songs from various genres to showcase his expanded musical world, according to the agency.



Led by "Standing Next to You," the album carries 10 other songs, including his hit individual singles, "Seven (feat. Latto)" and "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)" as well as "Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)" and "Yes or No (feat. Shawn Mendes)."

In the album, Jungkook arranged the emotional journey of a changing relationship meticulously, starting with upbeat songs that evoke the feelings of someone in love. It then transits to tracks with a melancholic atmosphere portraying the emotions associated with a breakup in the latter part, according to the agency.

For this, the BTS vocalist collaborated with various global artists, such as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and electronic hip-hop group Major Lazer, as well as BloodPop, David Stewart and Blake Slatkin. Latto, Jack Harlow and DJ Snake also participated as featured artists.



BigHit introduced "Standing Next to You," the lead single, as a retro-funk song featuring Jungkook's rhythmical and powerful vocals. Its lyrics are about one's unwavering commitment to be with his lover no matter what challenges they may face.

Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the producers of Jungkook's solo debut song "Seven," which became a global hit last summer, once again teamed up to produce the new song.

After the album's release, Jungkook will continue his North American promotional activities, appearing on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Tuesday and the Citi Concert series on "Today" on Wednesday, both U.S. time, as a guest as well as a performer.

