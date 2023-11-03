(LAED) BTS' Jungkook releases 1st solo album 'Golden'

(ATTN: UPDATES with release of album and video footage in paras 1-11; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop juggernaut BTS on Friday put out his first solo album "Golden," composed of all English tracks aimed at the global music market.

In a video released a few hours before the album's release, the vocalist said the record's motif is the "golden moment."

"Including the lead track, 'Standing Next to You,' I filled the album with 11 songs of diverse genres," he said in the footage distributed by his agency, BigHit Music. "You can feel the changing emotions if you listen to the entire album in order."



view larger image BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He participated in the entire production process of the album, hand-picking songs from various genres to showcase his expanded musical world, according to the agency.

The youngest member of BTS made his debut as a solo artist with the digital single "Seven" in July. The song debuted atop the competitive Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and at No. 3 on the British Official Singles chart. Two months later, he entered both charts again at No. 5 with his follow-up individual single, "3D."

As a global pop sensation, Jungkook now hopes to perform on as many stages as possible and to challenge as many musical genres as he can.

"Some may say that's too much but I'm going to run until I'm satisfied with myself, since I still have many things that I haven't done," he said. "I want to be an artist who can fill three or more hours of a concert alone."



view larger image BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Asked when he thinks was his "golden moment" as he marks the 10th anniversary of his singing career this year, he said he was the most happy when he shared energy and communicated with fans at concerts.

"Just like other singers, dropping albums and performing onstage are my biggest driving forces," he said. "I'd like to continue to create my golden moments while preparing for diverse albums and performing together with my bandmates in the future. The golden moments of me and my bandmates have not ended yet."

Jungkook also unveiled his anticipation for the group's resumption of activities in 2025.

"I think we've got stronger in many ways in the process of pursuing solo projects. I can guarantee one thing: If BTS gets back together in 2025, it will be really amazing."

Also included in "Golden" are "Seven," "3D," "Closer to You" and "Yes or No."

In the album, Jungkook arranged the emotional journey of a changing relationship, starting with upbeat songs that evoke the feelings of someone in love. It then transits to tracks with a melancholic atmosphere portraying the emotions associated with a breakup in the latter part, according to the agency.

For this, the BTS vocalist collaborated with various global artists, such as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and electronic hip-hop group Major Lazer, as well as BloodPop, David Stewart and Blake Slatkin. Latto, Jack Harlow and DJ Snake also participated as featured artists.



view larger image BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BigHit introduced "Standing Next to You," the lead single, as a retro-funk song featuring Jungkook's rhythmical and powerful vocals. Its lyrics are about one's unwavering commitment to be with his lover no matter what challenges they may face.

Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the producers of Jungkook's solo debut song "Seven," which became a global hit last summer, once again teamed up to produce the new song.

After the album's release, Jungkook will continue his North American promotional activities, appearing on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Tuesday and the Citi Concert series on "Today" on Wednesday, both U.S. time, as a guest as well as a performer.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)