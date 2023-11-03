Singer-producer Park Jin-young to drop new single

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Park Jin-young, a singer and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, will drop a new digital single titled "Changed Man" on Nov. 20, his agency said Friday.

"Changed Man" will be his first release in about a year after "Groove Back" released a year ago.

He collaborated with veteran singer-dancer Kim Wan-sun for the song of a synth-pop genre that captures the 1980s' sensibility, according to JYP Entertainment.



"This song is about how I have changed from my party boy days," the 51-year-old said on local cable channel tvN's popular talk show "You Quiz on the Block," broadcast Wednesday.

"The song is also about feeling guilty because I still think about things that I'm not supposed to even though my behavior has changed."

Park debuted in 1994 with "Don't Leave Me" from his first album "Blue City" and has released hit songs, including "She Was Pretty" (1996), "Honey" (1998) and "I Have a Girlfriend" (2001). In 1997, he founded JYP Entertainment, a leading K-pop agency, and has since produced and managed highly successful K-pop artists, such as TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY and Nmixx.

