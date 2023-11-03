Padres' Kim Ha-seong named finalist for Silver Slugger Award

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has been named a finalist for a major league award recognizing the best offensive player at each position.

Major League Baseball unveiled the list of finalists for the annual Silver Slugger Award on Thursday (U.S. local time). Kim has been nominated at the utility position in the National League, up against three others who played at multiple positions this past season.



Kim, in his third big league campaign, enjoyed his best offensive season so far, with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs and 38 steals -- all of them his career highs. Kim also had the highest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage of his career with a .260/.351/.398 line.

No South Korean player has won a Silver Slugger Award.

Kim is in for a stiff battle against two former MVPs, Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, plus Cincinnati Reds rookie Spencer Steer, all of whom had more home runs and RBIs than Kim.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Eastern Time next Thursday.

Separately, Kim is also up for the National League Gold Glove at second base and utility positions.



