Nearly 60 injured in chain collisions of 5 buses

11:32 November 03, 2023

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- A chain-reaction accident involving five buses occurred near an expressway interchange in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday morning, injuring nearly 60 people, police said.

The rear-end collisions among the five -- three commuter buses, one intercity bus and one chartered bus -- took place on the southbound lane near the Suwon interchange at 7:23 a.m., police said.

There was no death in the accident but the driver of the last bus was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, they said, adding 58 passengers sustained minor injuries to the neck and back.

view larger image A rescue operation is under way on the scene of a five-bus chain collision near Suwon, south of Seoul, on Nov. 3, 2023, in this photo provided by the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A rescue operation is under way on the scene of a five-bus chain collision near Suwon, south of Seoul, on Nov. 3, 2023, in this photo provided by the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

