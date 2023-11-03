Nearly 60 injured in chain collisions of 5 buses

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- A chain-reaction accident involving five buses occurred near an expressway interchange in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday morning, injuring nearly 60 people, police said.
The rear-end collisions among the five -- three commuter buses, one intercity bus and one chartered bus -- took place on the southbound lane near the Suwon interchange at 7:23 a.m., police said.
There was no death in the accident but the driver of the last bus was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, they said, adding 58 passengers sustained minor injuries to the neck and back.
