Soldier in Paju car hijacking attempt to be sent to military prosecutors for further probe

15:18 November 03, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- A soldier arrested last week for brandishing a military knife in a car hijacking attempt in a border city was set to be transferred to the military prosecution Friday for further investigation, the Army said.

Last Friday, military police took custody of the Army corporal after he stormed out of an armored vehicle that took part in an exercise in Paju, northwest of Seoul, and attempted to hijack nearby vehicles with the weapon.

The incident left one civilian injured and some cars in a minor collision as drivers tried to avoid the scene.

The next day, a military court issued a warrant to formally arrest the soldier, whose identity has been withheld, on charges of desertion, intimidation and inflicting injury.

"Regarding the incident in Paju, the military police have ended their probe and will transfer the case to military prosecutors today," an Army official told reporters on background.

During the initial probe, the corporal told investigators that he had sought to hijack a car and run away, citing that he did not want to return to base as he found life there difficult.

This photo, taken Oct. 27, 2023, shows an Army corporal who allegedly brandished a bayonet at car drivers in an apparent hijacking attempt in Paju, northwest of Seoul, being transferred to military police. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

