The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 3rd session on Fed's rate freeze

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for the third consecutive session Friday amid hope that the U.S. rate-hike cycle has come to an end. The local currency sharply rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shot up 25.22 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 2,368.34.



-----------------

Defense chief says N. Korea could launch spy satellite in late Nov. with Russian aid

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Friday that North Korea may have delayed its plan to make a third attempt to launch a spy satellite to fix technological glitches in the third-stage system with Russian assistance.

North Korea made two botched attempts to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit in May and August and vowed to try again in October, but it failed to meet its self-imposed deadline.



-----------------

S. Korea expresses regret over Russia's withdrawal of ratification of global nuclear test ban treaty

SEOUL-- South Korea expressed disappointment and regret Friday over Russia's decision to revoke its ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests.

"The government expresses deep regret and disappointment over Russia's withdrawal of its ratification of the CTBT and urges it to reconsider the ratification withdrawal," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a commentary, referring to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.



-----------------

China to require its fishing vessels within S. Korea's EEZ to activate tracking devices

SEOUL -- China has agreed to require its fishing vessels operating in South Korea's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to keep their tracking devices on beginning in May next year, Seoul's oceans ministry said Friday.

The agreement, which was reached during regular fisheries talks between the two nations earlier this week, is expected to help South Korea combat illegal fishing by Chinese fishing vessels, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



-----------------

Seoul to launch fight against bedbugs amid nationwide reports

SEOUL -- The city of Seoul plans to launch a comprehensive insect prevention system with a goal of achieving a "zero-bedbug city" amid a flurry of bedbug damage cases reported nationwide, officials said Friday.

In South Korea, bedbugs had been nearly brought to extinction following sweeping disinfection campaigns in the 1960s and the adoption of the powerful pesticide dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, commonly known as DDT, in the 1970s.



-----------------

(LEAD) About 70 pct of cattle receive shots against lumpy skin disease

SEOUL -- About 70 percent of cattle nationwide have received vaccines for lumpy skin disease, officials said Friday.

As of Thursday, some 2.8 million out of 4 million cattle nationwide, or 68.8 percent of the total, had received vaccine shots, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



-----------------

Padres' Kim Ha-seong named finalist for Silver Slugger Award

SEOUL -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has been named a finalist for a major league award recognizing the best offensive player at each position.

Major League Baseball unveiled the list of finalists for the annual Silver Slugger Award on Thursday (U.S. local time). Kim has been nominated at the utility position in the National League, up against three others who played at multiple positions this past season.

(END)