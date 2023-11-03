Wiz ace Benjamin prepared for battle against himself in potential postseason decider

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- As he was watching his KT Wiz team win their first game of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series against the NC Dinos on Thursday night, pitcher Wes Benjamin could feel the momentum shifting in his club's favor.

The 3-0 victory Thursday at Changwon NC Park in Changwon cut the Wiz's series deficit from two games to one. They still have to win two more games in this best-of-five round to advance to the Korean Series, and Benjamin said Friday it's definitely doable.



And if the Wiz can force a Game 5 on Sunday, it will be Benjamin's turn to start.

"After Young-pyo threw amazing yesterday, I started getting more mentally ready to prepare to pitch in the fifth game," Benjamin said Friday, referring to Game 3 starter Ko Young-pyo, who tossed six shutout innings in Thursday's win.

"I just feel like that's the way things are going, and I'm hoping that's the result," Benjamin added.

Of course, the Wiz still have to win Friday night. The team's other foreign starter, William Cuevas, will start on three days' rest, after struggling in Game 1 on Monday, when he allowed seven runs in three innings.

Benjamin said he and Cuevas have to carry the load as the club's top two starters, especially this time of year.

"This is what you have to start doing when you get close to the last games of the season," Benjamin said. "It's difficult, but I know that we have a great bullpen to back us up. And we're going to do whatever we can to help KT win."



view larger image KT Wiz starter Wes Benjamin pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

If the series goes the distance, Benjamin will be opposed by Erick Fedde, the Triple Crown winner in the regular season as the league leader in wins, strikeouts and ERA. Fedde twirled six overpowering innings in Game 1, when he struck out 12 batters.

Benjamin said Fedde has "definitely proved himself as a good pitcher" but added his focus is not on outdueling the fellow American.

"It's not me against him. It's more of me against myself and seeing how I can get us in a good position to win the game," Benjamin said. "They have a good pitching staff. As long as we can be relatively close getting into their bullpen, I think it'll be our best chance at winning."

