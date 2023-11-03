Cuevas delivers in clutch again to keep Wiz alive in KBO postseason

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz starter William Cuevas shook off a recent shaky outing to shine in his team's elimination game in the South Korean baseball postseason Friday, further burnishing his big-game reputation.

Cuevas limited the NC Dinos to one single in six effective innings, as the Wiz beat them up 11-2 in Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon.



That win evened up this best-of-five series at 2-2, as the Wiz forced a deciding Game 5 at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Pitching on just three days' rest, Cuevas struck out three and didn't walk anyone. He threw 73 pitches -- 51 for strikes -- to get his 18 outs, and he mixed in five types of pitches: 23 cutters, 19 four-seam fastballs, 12 two-seam fastballs, 10 changeups and nine sliders. He touched 150 kilometers per hour with his four-seam and two-seam fastballs,

The Wiz dropped the first two games of this series at home, with Cuevas taking the loss in Game 1 after giving up seven runs -- three unearned -- on six hits in three innings.

It was an uncharacteristic performance for Cuevas, who was an integral part of the Wiz's run to their first-ever Korean Series title in 2021.

That year, the Wiz and the Samsung Lions finished atop the regular season standings with an identical record, and had to play a tiebreaker game to decide who would grab the top seed and the direct ticket to the Korean Series.

Cuevas started that game on two days' rest -- atypical in this era of a five-man rotation with an increased focus on careful management of arms. And the Venezuelan right-hander tossed seven innings of one-hit ball, as the Wiz narrowly beat the Lions 1-0 to advance to the Korean Series.



Cuevas was the logical choice as the Game 1 starter in the championship round, and he delivered another gem, holding the Doosan Bears to a run in 7 2/3 innings and striking out eight. The Wiz went on to sweep the Bears.

In Game 1 against the Dinos on Monday, Cuevas threw 75 pitches. And immediately afterward, Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul asked Cuevas if he could go again Friday for a potential Game 4, because the pitch count wasn't too high.

It wasn't a certainty at that point that there would even be a Game 4. After the Wiz also lost the second game, the Dinos looked poised for a three-game sweep before Cuevas even had a chance to pitch again.

The Wiz took Game 3 by 3-0 on Thursday, and Lee revealed afterward he was confident the series would go at least four games and give him a chance to turn to Cuevas for the second time.

And Cuevas was more than ready.



After leadoff man Son Ah-seop reached with an error by third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun, Cuevas retired the next 17 straight batters. It was Son himself who ended that streak with a single with two outs in the sixth, the first Dinos hit of the game.

Cuevas only recorded three strikeouts during that stretch, but he didn't need to pile up punchouts when Dinos hitters helped him out by hitting soft grounders and harmless flies.

The Wiz scored two runs in each of the first four innings to back Cuevas, who didn't even need that much run support.

Cuevas was a model of efficiency, only throwing nine pitches to retire the side in order in the third, and another nine to do the same in the fourth.



