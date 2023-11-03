Wiz 3B Hwang Jae-gyun makes up for errors with big hits in postseason game

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Be it dropping a routine pop fly or booting a grounder hit right at him, KT Wiz third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun has had an adventurous postseason in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).



view larger image Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

On Friday, though, Hwang made people forget about his defensive mishaps, as he delivered a home run and two RBIs to key the Wiz's 11-2 win over the NC Dinos in their second round showdown.

With their second straight victory, the Wiz have pulled even in this best-of-five series at 2-2. They will play a deciding Game 5 at home, KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hwang committed his third error of the series in the top of the first inning, bobbling a grounder by leadoff man Son Ah-seop. Wiz starter William Cuevas bailed Hwang out by stranding Son at first base and then threw five more shutout innings afterward.

Cuevas was clearly the star of this game, but Hwang provided some thump early to give the starting pitcher some cushion.



view larger image Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz hits a solo home run against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang's double in the second inning gave the Wiz a 4-0 lead. Hwang then led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to left field, his first postseason home run since the 2021 Korean Series.

It was the first of three home runs by the Wiz in this breezy victory.

Hwang had an inauspicious start to this series. In Game 1, Hwang missed an easy pop fly in the third inning, allowing the Dinos to tack on two runs to open up a 4-0 lead, en route to a 9-5 win.



view larger image Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang made another error in Game 2, and then the third miscue came in the first inning of Game 4 on Friday.

Fortunately for Hwang and the Wiz, it didn't ultimately cost them. And they got to enjoy an offensive outburst that Hwang helped spark in the early going.



view larger image Hwang Jae-gyun of the KT Wiz hits an RBI double against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

