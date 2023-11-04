SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 4.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Party leadership, Yoon's confidants should not seek reelection or run in difficult districts' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Party leadership, heavyweights, pro-Yoon should not seek reelection or run in capital area' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Supreme Court chief justice nominee to be named next week (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ihn demands heavyweights, Yoon's confidants not seek reelection or run in difficult districts (Segye Times)

-- 'Yoon's confidants, leadership, heavyweights should not seek reelection or run in difficult districts' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Party leadership, heavyweights, pro-Yoon should not seek reelection or run in difficult districts' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- The stories of the marriages and lives of migrant women (Hankyoreh)

-- Private firms in space-era 'dilemma' between spread and leak of technology (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 4 tln won worth of low-interest loans offered to 'crying' small business owners (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ten airports making losses but authorities plan to build 10 more (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)