09:12 November 04, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Party leadership, Yoon's confidants should not seek reelection or run in difficult districts' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Party leadership, heavyweights, pro-Yoon should not seek reelection or run in capital area' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Supreme Court chief justice nominee to be named next week (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ihn demands heavyweights, Yoon's confidants not seek reelection or run in difficult districts (Segye Times)
-- 'Yoon's confidants, leadership, heavyweights should not seek reelection or run in difficult districts' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Party leadership, heavyweights, pro-Yoon should not seek reelection or run in difficult districts' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The stories of the marriages and lives of migrant women (Hankyoreh)
-- Private firms in space-era 'dilemma' between spread and leak of technology (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 4 tln won worth of low-interest loans offered to 'crying' small business owners (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ten airports making losses but authorities plan to build 10 more (Korea Economic Daily)
