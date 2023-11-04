FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin made a final pitch in France this week to win support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to its southeastern city of Busan, his ministry said Saturday.

During a visit to Paris on Thursday and Friday, Park held luncheons and dinners with the ambassadors of 12 nations likely to take part in the vote that will decide the host of the World Expo, as well as with representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the body responsible for overseeing the event.

Park requested each country's active support for South Korea's bid, saying he hopes the megaevent will serve as a platform to discuss solutions to challenges such as climate change, the food crisis and the digital gap. He also stressed the Expo will bring practical benefits to participating nations.

Park also met separately with Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the BIE, to express South Korea's wish to maintain close cooperation with the organization.

South Korea is in a three-way race against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy, with the host set to be decided during a BIE general assembly in Paris on Nov. 28.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) meets with Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, in Paris on Nov. 3, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

