Pohang Steelers beat rivals Jeonbuk for FA Cup title

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Pohang Steelers rallied past K League rivals Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to capture their fifth FA Cup title Saturday.

Pohang scored three unanswered goals in the second half for a 4-2 victory at Pohang Steel Yard in the southeastern city of Pohang. This was Pohang's fifth FA Cup title, putting them in a tie with Jeonbuk and Suwon Samsung Bluewings for the most FA Cup trophies in tournament history.



Pohang Steelers players celebrate their 4-2 win over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the final of the FA Cup football tournament at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Pohang previously won the top national football tournament in 1996, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

By winning the FA Cup, Pohang also qualified for the 2024-2025 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Elite tournament.

Jeonbuk opened the scoring on 17 minutes with Song Min-kyu's shot off his own rebound. Pohang then leveled the score just before halftime, with Han Chan-hee jumping on a loose ball after a cross by Goh Young-jun ricocheted off a Jeonbuk defender.



Kim Jong-woo of Pohang Steelers (L) celebrates his goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the final of the FA Cup football tournament at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jeonbuk took the lead about six minutes after the restart, when Gustavo converted a penalty. Moments earlier, Jeong Woo-jae was taken down by Shin Kwang-hoon in the area, and the penalty was awarded following a video review.

But it was all Pohang the rest of the way.

On 74 minutes, Zeca volleyed home the equalizer to make it 2-2. Kim Jong-woo then scored his first goal for Pohang some four minutes later with a left-footed strike to the bottom right corner of the net.

Hong Yun-sang put the icing on the cake for Pohang with a right-footed shot during added time.



Han Chan-hee of Pohang Steelers celebrates his goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the final of the FA Cup football tournament at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

