Hyundai, Kia sell over 100,000 EVs using electric-only platform in U.S. in 2 yrs

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. and its sister Kia Corp. saw the combined sales of their electric vehicles using their electric-only dedicated platform top 100,000 in the United States in the past two years.

A total of 101,976 Hyundai and Kia cars using the electric global modular platform (E-GMP), exclusively designed for EVs, were sold stateside from December 2021 to October 2023, according to the companies.

The two companies have put the four E-GMP-based models of Kia's EV6 and Hyundai's Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Genesis GV60 on sale in the U.S. since the Ioniq 5, the first model developed on the E-GMP, made its North American debut in December 2021.

Over the period, the electric compact crossover SUV Ioniq 5 was the bestselling model with a cumulative 51,420 units sold, followed by the EV6 with 36,838, Ioniq 6 with 9,557 and Genesis GV60 with 4,161.



view larger image This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows Hyundai Motor Co.'s electric crossover SUV Ioniq 5. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

