Dinos ace Fedde available out of bullpen in deciding KBO postseason game

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos ace Erick Fedde will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's do-or-die Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason game, manager Kang In-kwon said.

Fedde would have been in line to start Game 5 of the second round on Sunday against the KT Wiz on regular rest at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, but Kang on Saturday had ruled him out because of shoulder fatigue. The skipper, though, said Sunday that Fedde could still take the mound in later innings.



view larger image NC Dinos pitcher Erick Fedde watches his team play the KT Wiz during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Fedde, the regular season Triple Crown winner as the league leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts, was dominant in Game 1 on Monday, when he struck out 12 in six innings. The Dinos won that game 9-5, with Fedde throwing 98 pitches.

"He had enough time to recover after pitching in Game 1 but he still complained of some shoulder discomfort," Kang said in his pregame scrum at KT Wiz Park. "He is frustrated himself. We'll see how he throws in the bullpen today and see if we can use him in relief."

The Dinos won the first two games of this best-of-five series here, before dropping the next two at home, Changwon NC Park in the southeastern town of Changwon. With Fedde not able to start, Kang turned to right-hander Shin Min-hyeok, who tossed 6 1/3 scoreless frames in 3-2 win in Game 2.

For Kang, bats that have suddenly gone cold are a bigger source of concern. He has shuffled his lineup, with No. 7 hitter Seo Ho-cheol moving to No. 2 spot. Jason Martin, after batting 0-for-14 out of the cleanup spot, will bat sixth Sunday.

Park Min-woo and Park Kun-woo, who batted second and third earlier this series, were moved to No. 3 and cleanup spots.

The winner of Sunday's game will reach the Korean Series.



view larger image NC Dinos manager Kang In-kwon watches his team play the KT Wiz during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

