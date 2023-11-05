Single-minded focus helps injured player deliver in postseason decider

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Limited to pinch-hitting duties this postseason because of a hamstring injury, KT Wiz outfielder Kim Min-hyuck made his precious few opportunities count.

Kim's biggest moment came Sunday, as he delivered a game-tying, two-run double off the bench against the NC Dinos in Game 5 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason. Kim's two-bagger knotted the score at 2-2 in the bottom fifth, and the Wiz added another in the sixth for a 3-2 win that sent them to the Korean Series.



In this series, Kim went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks in five plate appearances, all of them off the bench.

Kim came into Sunday's game earlier than expected, but with the Wiz down 2-0 and facing elimination, manager Lee Kang-chul rolled the dice.

The pinch hitter then made his skipper look smart, winning a six-pitch battle against Shin, who threw him six straight changeups.

"Early on, we weren't doing much offensively," Kim said of the Wiz being held hitless by Dinos starter Shin Min-hyeok through the first four innings. "The manager told me to start getting ready early just in case. I went into the cage to take a few swings, and then I was able to come through when I went up there."

Kim batted .297 this regular season and has always been able to put the ball in play. That's why Lee kept Kim stashed on the bench even with the outfielder's injury.



Kim said he is still not close to 100 percent and running the bases and playing defense can still be problematic for him. But he proved in this series that he can still be a useful piece even when he's compromised.

"When I got hurt toward the end of the regular season, I just assumed I'd be healthy by the time the postseason rolled around," Kim said. "But then doctors told me I still had ways to go. So I decided to just focus on hitting, and I think it has helped me out so far."



