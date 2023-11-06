Seventeen's new album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen's latest album has debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, after Taylor Swift's new album, Billboard said.

"Seventeenth Heaven," the boy band's 11th EP, earned a total of 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week ending Nov. 2, driven almost entirely by CD sales, according to Billboard on Sunday (U.S. time).

The album set a new record for first-week sales in K-pop history, by selling over 5 million copies.

Previously, Seventeen made it into the top 10 with its fourth studio album, "Face the Sun," and the repackaged album "Sector 17," both released last year, as well as the mini album "FML," out earlier this year.

The album's title is an adaptation of the English expression "seventh heaven," which means "a state of extreme happiness," according to Pledis Entertainment, the group's agency.

The EP consists of eight tracks, including the main single with a Korean title that translates to "God of Music," "SOS," "Back 2 Back" and "Monster."



