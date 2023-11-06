G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG is set to appear before police Monday for his first questioning over drug use suspicions.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, has flatly denied the accusations.

He is scheduled to arrive at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday afternoon for questioning.

The police plan to conduct an instant drug test on him and send a sample of his urine and hair to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed examination.

They also plan to investigate Kwon's relationship with an incumbent doctor, who reportedly handed him the drugs through a hostess at a bar in Gangnam and have the singer's phone temporarily submitted to look into his call logs.

The singer was booked on Oct. 25 and later banned from leaving the country.

In 2011, G-Dragon was probed for drugs after he admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware of the substance he had consumed. Prosecutors then dropped the case.



